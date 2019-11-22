Around Town: Waitr To Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need

FLORENCE/DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Waitr, the popular food delivery app, has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign. The goal is to help feed families in need by providing them with free Thanksgiving meals. Right now, when anyone orders from Waitr, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for area families during the annual November holiday.

During Thanksgiving Week, Waitr will team with local restaurants to deliver free hot meals to thousands of families. Waitr is expanding its Share Thanksgiving efforts this year, anticipating the delivery of more than 4,000 meals nationwide – doubling last year’s total.

“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy – even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”

Waitr teams will work with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance – and anyone can also nominate a family they know at waitrapp.com.

Waitr’s five-week campaign will continue through November 22. Savoie added, “There are a lot of families who are not sure where their next meal will come from. The Share Thanksgiving initiative gives them the chance to enjoy and celebrate a hot Thanksgiving dinner.”

Launched in 2015, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

Information provided by Waitr App.