South Carolina restaurant week spices up the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Starting Thursday, South Carolina Restaurant Week kicks-off it’s eleven day celebration across the state. Hundreds of participating restaurants take part in the annual festivities.

According to the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, business participation in the Grand Strand has grown consistently each year.

The event is hosted every January by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Jeffrey Wisniewski, Events and Membership Programs Manager for the MBHA, says: “It’s purposely done this time of year to go out and support our local businesses again it’s a great opportunity for our locals when these restaurants aren’t as jammed up as they are in the summertime. “

The event will last through the 19th, and throughout the week, certain restaurants will offer special menus or deals.