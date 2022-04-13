Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
62°
Myrtle Beach
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
Video Clips
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Crime
News13 Investigates
National
World
Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Washington-DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Automotive News
Top Stories
HCPD officers help corral horses near St. James High …
Gallery
NC deputy has surgery after head-on in crash
Video
Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza
2 children hurt, mom charged with DWI in NC wreck
Video
Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Florence jury convicts woman in identity theft case
Video
Top Stories
MBPD called to wax museum for gunshot wound
Video
Top Stories
Bennettsville police: 2 wanted in armed robbery
Virginia man charged with sexual assault in Myrtle …
Longs man convicted of murder in deadly 2020 shooting
Video
Myrtle Beach man gets 10 years for dealing drugs
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Frank’s Gardening Club
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in August
Video
Top Stories
CCU baseball clinches series victory against App …
Top Stories
CCU baseball snaps 3-game losing streak, defeats …
CCU women’s basketball introduces new coach Kevin …
Video
RBC Heritage tee times for Thursday in Hilton Head …
Coaching staffs named for 2022 North & South bowl …
Health
Count on Health Partners
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Living Local & Community
Living Local
Frank’s Gardening Club
Remarkable Women Finalists 2022
Black History Month
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Morning Mug Giveaway
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Carolina Clear
Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For WBTW
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For WBTW
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
More Automotive
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Where is the autonomous car?
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
2 children hurt, mom charged with DWI in NC wreck
Deaths of 3 women in Lumberton unsolved after 5 years
Driver killed in crash with firetruck in Hartsville
MBPD called to wax museum for gunshot wound
SC teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student
2 accused of stealing $25K in jewelry from NC store
A look at historically popular baby names in SC
What SC county has the most prescription drug deaths?
Fire damages home in Bennettsville
3 charged after deadly SC shooting
Tweets by WBTWNews13