Infiniti’s QX80 flagship sails into the 2023 model year with only minor updates, plus a slightly higher starting price.

The 2023 Infiniti QX80 is already at dealerships and is priced to start at $74,395, including a $1,695 destination charge. That’s up $2,400 from the previous year.

Updates made to the vehicle include a new steering wheel with haptic feedback for the lane-departure warning system. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is now also present. Other standard goodies include 20-inch wheels, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a rear camera mirror, a power tailgate, and leather trim.

No change has been made to the sole powertrain, a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and is rated to tow up to 8,500 lb.

2023 Infiniti QX80

The QX80 is fitted as standard with rear-wheel drive but four-wheel drive is available for an extra $3,100.

Production of the QX80 is handled exclusively at a plant in Kyushu, Japan. The vehicle is a twin under the skin with the Nissan Armada, sold globally as the Nissan Patrol.

Like all 2023 Infinitis, the latest QX80 also comes with the Infiniti Premium Care package. This is a complimentary maintenance program that covers some basics such as oil changes, brake fluid top ups, and cabin air filter replacements.

The current generation of the QX80 has been on sale since the 2011 model year, and was originally badged a QX56. A redesigned model is reportedly in the works for 2024 or 2025 with an updated version of the current model’s platform and a new design language to be used across the Infiniti brand.

