The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar’s F-Type. It’s also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles.
To mark the milestone, Jaguar last October unveiled the special-edition F-Type 75, and on Wednesday the automaker confirmed the car’s availability in the U.S. as part of the final 2024 F-Type lineup.
The “75” in the name is a reference to the 75 years that have passed since Jaguar launched its first sports car, the XK120, and like that car the modern F-Type 75 is available as a coupe or convertible. It can also be ordered in standard or more potent R grades.
Both grades feature a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 paired with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The standard F-Type 75 produces 450 hp and the F-Type R 75 makes 575 hp. Rear-biased all-wheel drive is available for the F-Type 75 and standard for the F-Type R 75, and adjustable dampers and an electronic differential at the rear are standard on both.
Jaguar said it also gave the cars new rear knuckles and larger wheel bearings that, according to the automaker, improve steering feel. The F-Type R 75 also benefits from revised upper ball joints that are claimed by the automaker to increase camber and toe stiffness, along with extra-wide Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 265/35R20 up front and 305/30R20 at the rear.
Unique to the special editions are some design details found inside and out. These include badges on the front fender that depict the F-Type’s silhouette, 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design for the F-Type 75 and a 10-spoke design for the F-Type R 75, and the option of a unique Giola Green metallic paint finish. There’s also a repeat of the F-Type’s silhouette on the center console and door sill plates.
Also available for the 2024 model year is an F-Type R-Dynamic. This one also comes with the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, rated at 450 hp, but drive here is to the rear wheels only. It also features 20-inch wheels, with the wheel centers (plus the grille badge) now in black instead of red previously. The R-Dynamic badge’s accent colors are also now black and gray instead of the previous red and green combo.
As the range-topper, the F-Type R 75 is the quickest of the bunch. Jaguar quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a governed top speed of 186 mph.
Deliveries of the 2024 F-Type start in the spring. Pricing is listed below.
2024 Jaguar F-Type R Dynamic – $79,050
2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 – $91,050
2024 Jaguar F-Type R 75 – $114,150
All figures include a $1,150 destination charge, and adding the convertible option is a $2,000 premium for each.
