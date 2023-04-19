The Kia Stinger bows out after 2024, and to mark the end of the car’s run Kia will offer a limited-edition model known as the Stinger Tribute Edition.

It was first shown last December, and Kia on Tuesday confirmed a starting price of $54,565. That’s with rear-wheel drive. Opt for all-wheel drive and you’ll need to pay $56,765. Both figures include a $1,175 destination fee.

Just 1,000 examples will be built for worldwide sale, with 440 allocated for the U.S.

The Tribute Edition is based on the Stinger’s range-topping GT2 grade, which means a 368-hp twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 lurks under the hood. The car is available in either Ascot Green or the new color Steel Matte Gray, and it can be identified by its black accents on the side mirror caps, 19-inch wheels, and Brembo brake calipers.

2024 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition

For the interior, there’s brown leather upholstery complete with a pattern resembling a wasp on the headrests. The interior is also dressed with a material resembling carbon fiber on the center console and upper door trim, and a numbered tread plate on the driver’s door.

Stinger fans who miss out on a build slot for the Tribute Edition can still order a 2024 Stinger. The car continues to be offered in GT-Line and GT2 grades. The GT-Line features the Stinger’s standard powertrain, a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 300 hp.

Kia said the Stinger has managed more than 65,000 sales in the U.S. since its arrival as a 2019 model. While the automaker doesn’t have plans for a direct successor, the 576-hp EV6 GT electric crossover that arrived for 2023 helps fill the void.

