The Mazda CX-90 midsize SUV is about to be joined by a smaller sibling to be called the CX-70.

A teaser shot recently posted to Mazda’s Canadian website gives little away.

The CX-70 is scheduled to debut on Jan. 30 and will likely arrive as a 2025 model for the U.S. That’s later than expected as the vehicle was originally due to be revealed last year.

It will share a rear-wheel-drive platform with the three-row CX-90, and most likely powertrains, too. To help differentiate the vehicles the CX-70 is expected to feature two seating rows rather than three.

2024 Mazda CX-90

The CX-90 is offered with the choice of a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-6 or a plug-in hybrid setup utilizing a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder as its gas component. The powertrains deliver 340 and 323 hp, respectively, and both are fitted with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard in the U.S.

Considering the CX-90 starts at a little over $40,000 in the U.S., pricing for the CX-70 will likely start in the $30,000 bracket.

The CX-70 will be distinct from the two-row CX-60 and upcoming three-row CX-80 models Mazda has designed for the rest of the world. The CX-60 and the CX-80 also use Mazda’s rear-wheel-drive platform, and form part of Mazda’s Large Product Group together with the CX-90 and upcoming CX-70. A sedan is also thought to be in the offing.

Related Articles