Lamborghini’s lineup will be fully electrified by the end of 2024, with the Urus and the successors to the Aventador and HuracaÌn all expected to adopt plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Aventador successor will come first. Already spotted in prototype form, it’s due in 2023 with an updated version of the Aventador’s platform and a newly developed V-12.

A plug-in hybrid Urus using a twin-turbo V-8 as the internal-combustion component is also expected to arrive in 2023, with the HuracaÌn successor to follow in 2024.

According to a report from Motor Trend published last week, the HuracaÌn successor will also feature a twin-turbo V-8 as its internal-combustion component, as opposed to a version of the HuracaÌn’s current V-10.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The new supercar will also reportedly use an updated version of the HuracaÌn’s platform, which makes sense since there won’t be a related Audi model to share costs. The HuracaÌn’s Audi R8 twin is expected to switch to an electric platform for its successor.

Interestingly, the Motor Trend report points to the HuracaÌn successor’s V-8 only using its turbochargers between 7,000 rpm and a 10,000-rpm redline, meaning the engine will perform like it’s naturally aspirated most of the time.

As for the hybrid component, a single motor is expected to be sandwiched between the engine and transmission, with the possiblity of along another motor at the front axle to form an all-wheel-drive system instead of a conventional center differential.

Despite the impending arrival of the HuracaÌn successor, Lamborghini hasn’t finished launching new versions of the HuracaÌn. In April, we saw the HuracaÌn Technica and later this year there will be a high-riding HuracaÌn likely dubbed the Sterrato.

