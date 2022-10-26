A new generation of the Maserati Granturismo reaches dealerships next year, in both coupe and convertible body styles.

The coupe made its debut earlier in October and Maserati this week released the first photos of the convertible, wearing a camouflage wrap. Spy photographers have also snapped the same camouflaged Granturismo convertible testing in the wild.

The redesigned Granturismo features similar styling to the outgoing generation, with the convertible, known as a Grancabrio in some markets, featuring an almost identical soft-top roof design. However, the car rides on a new platform and will offer new powertrains, including both gas and electric options.

The car will be offered in Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore grades. The Modena is the most luxurious lifestyle-oriented option, while the Trofeo is aimed at sporty types. The Folgore is an electric option, the name taken from the Italian word for “lightning.”

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The Modena and Trofeo grades come with Maserati’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 shared with the MC20 supercar, albeit with less power and minus the dry-sump lubrication system. The Maserati-designed V-6 delivers 490 hp in the Modena and 550 hp in the Trofeo. In both cases, the car will have an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The Folgore comes with a three-motor powertrain (one at the front and two at the rear) generating a combined 760 hp, as well as all-wheel drive. Powering the motors is a 92.5-kwh battery that Maserati said will deliver a competitive range. Expect an EPA-rated figure of between 250 and 300 miles. An 800-volt architecture means high-speed charging will be possible.

Maserati targets a starting price of around $200,000 for the new Granturismo. The convertible will almost certainly sell at a premium to the coupe.

Before the arrival of the new Granturismo, Maserati will launch the Grecale. The Porsche Macan rival starts sales later in 2022. After the arrival of the Granturismo, Maserati will launch successors to the Quattroporte and Levante. They are expected to arrive by 2025. The Ghibli, at least in its current form, will be phased out after the current model reaches the end of its life cycle.

