Mick Schumacher will remain in the world of Formula 1 in 2023 and potentially beyond after securing a reserve driver role at the Mercedes-Benz AMG F1 team.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, and confirmed Schumacher will be present at each round of the new season in case he needs to fill in for either Lewis Hamilton or George Russell.

“With two years of experience racing in Formula 1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise,” Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1’s team principal and CEO, said in a statement.

Other roles for the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, according to Wolff, will include simulator work and helping develop the team’s 2023 F1 car, the W14. Michael Schumacher finished his storied career with Mercedes.

The young Schumacher made his F1 debut in 2021 with Haas and remained with the team in 2022, though he lost his seat at the end of the season. His replacement at the U.S. squad was confirmed in November as Nico Hülkenberg.

Another F1 driver to recently lose a seat but gain a reserve role is Daniel Ricciardo. After losing his seat at McLaren at the end of 2022, Ricciardo managed to gain a reserve driver role at Red Bull Racing, his former team where he enjoyed most of his success.

