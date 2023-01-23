In a sign of the times, Volvo will fix a braking error across its 2023 model lineup with an over-the-air software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

In certain new Volvo vehicles, an error in the brake control module can shut down the antilock braking system, and stability and traction control systems. Volvo assured the NHTSA and owners that in the event of a shut down, the hydraulic brakes still work to bring the vehicle to a stop, even if the assist systems don’t. Volvo reported 71 known instances in the U.S., though no known injuries or crashes related to the issue have been reported.

The driver may notice a hard or stiff brake pedal, and any driver-assist tech that involves braking may be shut down, such as adaptive cruise control or one-pedal drive on electrified cars. If the issue occurs, malfunction lights will illuminate in the cluster, and an error message may appear.

The recall encompasses 27,457 vehicles across the 2023 Volvo lineup, including the S60 sedan, V60 wagon, V90 wagon, XC40 small crossover, XC60 compact crossover, XC90 three-row crossover, and the C40 hatchback.

The software update will be implemented on Feb. 20, 2023. For more info, owners can contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552 or visit Volvo’s recall site.

This isn’t the first or last time a software update has remedied a problem with a new car. Last month, GM recalled more than 1 million full-size SUVs for a daytime running light issue that was fixed with a software update, but the SUVs had to be taken to dealers to complete the action. The month before that, Tesla fixed more than 320,000 Model Y and Model 3 electric cars with an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Automakers ranging from Volkswagen to Polestar have added features with OTA software updates as well.

