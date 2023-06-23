(The Car Connection) — The Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV has been recalled for three separate issues, ranging from diesel and plug-in hybrid problems to a major rear coil spring recall that affects 331,401 newer Grand Cherokees, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The total number of recalled Grand Cherokees is 366,095 models across mostly the 2022-2023 model year. Last month, parent company Stellantis recalled 89,372 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models from the 2021-2023 model years for a potential loss of steering control.

Jeep redesigned the 2022 Grand Cherokee, and first launched the Jeep Grand Cherokee three-row SUV in 2021. Recalls for new and redesigned models are not uncommon, but the number of critical powertrain and suspension issues in such a short period of time warranty scrutiny.

The latest recalls for the brand’s popular five-seat and seven-seat models are broken out below.

Rear coil spring recall

The largest recall affects the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for rear coil springs that could detach from the suspension while driving due to improper installation. Models build with the optional air suspension are not included in this recall.

There are 114,302 Grand Cherokees and 217,099 Grand Cherokee Ls included in the recall. The NHTSA says a rear coil spring that detaches while the vehicle is being driven could pose a hazard to the occupants and to other road users.

The company is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue, but it is aware of two customer assistance records, two field reports, and 17 warranty claims attributable to the assembly issue.

Technicians will inspect and repair or reinstall the rear coil spring, since it was a production not a parts issue. Owners can expect notification by mail on July 28, 2023. Reimbursement will be provided with the original receipt or “other adequate proof of payment.”

For more information, contact FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 or visit the brand’s recall site here. Jeep’s reference code for this recall is 64A.

Diesel engine recall

The next largest recall affects 80,629 units, but the majority are for the Ram 1500 pickup truck equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V-6 engine, branded as EcoDiesel. Production of that engine ended this year, but the recall extends to the 2014-2019 Ram 1500 and to the 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with the EcoDiesel. This marks an expansion of a previous recall announced in August 2020.

The issue for the 22,236 Grand Cherokees included in the recall revolves around a magnetic signal getting scrambled to the crankshaft sensor. Specifically, “the magnetic signal material [can] delaminate from the body of the tone wheel.” If the signal material is lost, the engine can’t synchronize injector pulses and camshaft timing, according to Jeep’s filing with the NHTSA.

In short, the engine can stall and not restart. It can stall in motion, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy is a software flash that will cause a check engine light to illuminate if the tone wheel fails. Jeep says this will prevent an engine stall.

Owners can expect notification by mail on July 28, 2023. Reimbursement will be provided with the original receipt or “other adequate proof of payment.”

For more information, contact FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 or visit the brand’s recall site here. Jeep’s reference code for this recall is 66A, and expands from recall 20V-475.

Plug-in hybrid engine stall recall

The third recall is specific to the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model, and totals 12,458 units. The 2.0-liter inline-4 engine may shut down to a loss of communication between the transmission and the hybrid control modules. This could happen while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Jeep is aware of 23 total known instances of this issue occurring, but it not aware of any crashes or injuries related to it.

The remedy is to update the calibration software.

Owners can expect notification by mail on July 28, 2023. Reimbursement will be provided with the original receipt or “other adequate proof of payment.” For more information, contact FCA US at 1-800-853-1403 or visit the brand’s recall site here. Jeep’s reference code for this recall is 65A.