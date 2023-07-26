(Our Auto Expert) — Buckle up for an almost perfect family ride as Volkswagen, the illustrious automaker renowned for its German engineering prowess, unveils the highly-anticipated 2024 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, set to take the US market by storm once more. With the original Atlas capturing the hearts of American drivers back in 2017, this second major refresh promises to send shockwaves through the automotive world.

Welcome to the future with the 2024 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, sporting an awe-inspiring array of LED lighting adorning their sleek exteriors. The front fascia boasts a stunning redesign featuring new LED headlights and an illuminated VW badge, exuding sophistication and class. Not to be outdone, the rear of the Atlas wows with LED taillights connected by a heck blende strip, presenting a captivating sight from every angle.

But it doesn’t end there – the interior has undergone a luxurious transformation. Behold the larger, more prominent 12-inch infotainment system, enveloped by soft-touch surfaces that replace excessive plastic. For an unparalleled driving experience, revel in the highly configurable 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster. And with the availability of 30 colors of ambient interior lighting, you can effortlessly set the perfect mood.

Beneath the hood, the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport boast a state-of-the-art 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, packing an astonishing 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Swift acceleration and an impressive 5,000-pound towing capacity come as standard. The smooth and responsive ride, be it on city streets or highways, is thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission that complements the powerful engine.

Fuel efficiency also takes center stage, with the 2024 Atlas delivering up to 20 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and an impressive 23 mpg combined. Embrace longer journeys with fewer pit stops and bask in the thrill of the open road.

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport offer five main trim levels: SE, SE with Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL-Premium R-Line. The new Peak Edition SE with Technology and Peak Edition SEL trims add all-terrain tires, accentuating a touch of rugged elegance.

Inside, passengers luxuriate in abundant space and comfort. The Atlas caters to larger families or groups with its third seating row. Meanwhile, the Atlas Cross Sport’s sportier rear roofline emanates an air of modern elegance.

While the Atlas Cross Sport prioritizes style, the second row in this model offers slightly less headroom than the Atlas. Yet, fret not, as both models come equipped with reclinable seats, ensuring a customizable seating experience.

In a class of its own, the Atlas faces off against worthy rivals like the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade. Yet, with its unique blend of style, performance, and German engineering, the 2024 VW Atlas family effortlessly stands out from the crowd.

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are not merely SUVs but extraordinary driving machines meticulously crafted to cater to the American lifestyle. Whether you’re an ardent VW enthusiast or an individual seeking the perfect fusion of elegance and power, the 2024 Atlas lineup will leave you in awe. Family trips will never be the same again.