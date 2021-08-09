16 COVID-19 cases reported in Florence 1 Schools after first week

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixteen COVID-19 cases have been reported in Florence 1 Schools after the first week back, according to the district.

As of Friday, there are eight staff and eight student cases, the district told News13 Monday morning. The district said it follows quarantine guidelines that were set by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The DHEC dashboard that breaks down COVID-19 cases by schools will begin to be updated for the new school year Tuesday.

Florence 1 Schools students returned to the classroom Aug. 2.