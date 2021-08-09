2,800 Horry County kids in need of school supplies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of local students are in need of school supplies this school year.

News13 partnered with several non-profits and businesses including AIM Acupuncture to help collect supplies for this year’s back-to-school drive.

All donations collected will be given to BackPack Buddies and Help 4 Kids. Donations, big or small, will help 2,800 kids in need across Horry County.

Barb Mains, the founder of BackPack Buddies, highlighted how a small donation can be a big help.

“If you bring three packs of paper, that would be three kids that would have paper,” Mains said.

She said composition notebooks and wide-ruled paper are used the most, but all types of school supplies are needed right now.

“‘Cause we had run out [of supplies] in the summer so, we had to start over,” she said.

Dr. Tonya Weber at AIM Acupuncture said she’s excited to be able to support kids again this year.

“Give! Give! Give! It’s for the kids,” said Dr. Weber. “As soon as we say kids, they open their hearts, they open their wallets,” Weber said.

Optimism at AIM Acupuncture outweighs reports of school supply price increases and shortages.

“I just see them stepping up over the next week and filling this to the brim, overflowing and multiple boxes for our people – our kids,” she said.

Mains told News13, donations will not only support kids with class assignments but also with self-esteem.

Supplies can be dropped off at AIM Acupuncture at 1016 Second Ave. N, North Myrtle Beach on the second floor. Supplies can be donated inside or dropped off outside the door during the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 13.

Donations can be made online and also be dropped off at the News13 Studio and participating locations.