30 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Darlington County School District

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 across the Darlington County School District’s 21 schools, according to the district.

Of the 30 cases, 28 of them are students and 2 are staff members. Those 30 cases are spread out across the district’s 21 schools, which have a total of 11,000 students and staff, according to the district.

“We are taking this situation very seriously,” district spokeswoman Audrey Childers said in a statement. “We are continuing to follow the same COVID-19 procedures as we did last year. When we have a positive case, our nurses work with DHEC to help identify the individuals in the school or class who might be close contacts.”

The people who may have been close contacts — or parents if the contact is a student — is asked to quarantine, Childers said.

“We take the additional step of notifying the class contacts, who are in the same class but are not considered close contact and therefore do not need to quarantine,” the statement reads.

Parents are asked to keep their kids at home if they are sick or have any symptoms. The district is also strongly recommending masks be worn by staff and students, but the district is not allowed to require masks, due to a proviso in the state budget.

The back-to-school plan can be found on the district’s website and the COVID-19 dashboard breaks down case counts for each individual school.