6,800 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has added student quarantines to its COVID-19 dashboard Monday.

As of Monday, there are 6,800 students in quarantine across the district, according to the dashboard. There are also 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, 51 confirmed among staff, and 161 staff members in quarantine. The district has about 45,000 students.

With changing guidelines and recommendations, some parents were left confused. The district released new information Thursday, outlining quarantine scenarios for COVID-positive students and any close contacts.

At the beginning of the school year, student quarantines were not included on the dashboard, but staff quarantines were.

View the district dashboard here.