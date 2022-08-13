HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more.

The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on Monday.

Becky Robertson, a neighborhood host of the event, said it is important to value education.

“Education is so important,” Robertson said. “That’s one thing no one can take from you is your education.”

Dana Painter, another member of the neighborhood, agreed.

“Right, and our kids can start Monday morning with all the supplies on their lists and be happy,” Painter said.

Friday’s Back to School Bash had Bryson Fox, a student going into the fourth grade, excited for more than just getting back in the classroom.

“I’m very excited and happy,” he said. “I’m ready to get into fourth grade, and I’m also ready to have some pizza now.”

Fox said he was excited to start the school year prepared and ready to meet new friends and study his favorite subject — math.

Robertson and Painter said 21 groups came together to volunteer their time and provide supplies and services to help out hundreds of students.

Robertson said the event is a great way to show support to the community.

“We know our families are working families, and we know right now times are hard and money is hard to come by,” she said. “We can partner together with other businesses and other people in the community and we can get school supplies. It’s just one way to help our community.”

They hope the teamwork at the event helped share an important message.

“We want to show the world a lot of little people doing little things can make a really big event happen and help a lot of people,” Painter said.

Robertson agreed.

“You don’t have to be somebody huge to make a difference,” she said. “It just takes one person.”

Painter said organizers were already planning next year’s celebration. This is the third year the event happened and every year it grows.

Robertson said anyone who would like to help out next year can contact Patrick’s Mobile Home Park or the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.