Coastal Carolina University freshman students move in

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freshman students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) moved in Friday and the university is expecting it to be the largest freshman class it’s ever had.

About 2,500 new students are arriving on campus for the fall semester. The biggest class prior to this year was the one in the Fall 2017 semester.

“I decided to come to CCU for the weather, the beach, the great atmosphere,” said Tino Schiara, a freshman.

“The beach, this place — it’s awesome, I mean, let’s be honest,” another freshman Ian Strauss said.

But many students also said it wasn’t just the beach that brought them here.

“I think the sporting events,” Lindsey Bright said. “I’m really excited for the football games.”

Students also said seeing how well the football team did last year was a factor in the decision.

“Oh yeah, come on now, of course it was,” Strauss said. “The football team, look at the colors on the field. Amazing. I’m so excited to come to CCU.”

Amanda Craddock, the associate vice president for enrollment management said anything that gets the university attention on the national scale can get people interested in learning more about the university.

In May, the university announced mask wearing and social distancing will no longer be required. Incoming freshmen said they’re looking forward to classes being in person.

“I’m more of a hands-on person and it’ll actually be nice to be hands-on,” freshman James Goff said.

Move-in for freshmen continues over the weekend and classes will begin Wednesday.