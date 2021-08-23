Darlington County School District approves additional COVID-19 leave for vaccinated employees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District on Monday approved additional COVID-19 leave for employees who get at least one shot of the vaccine.

If an employee would test positive for COVID-19 after receiving at least one shot and has to isolate at home, the employee would not have to use their own medical leave, and COVID-19 leave would be provided instead.

“Some people think this is controversial,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said. “Sometimes, you just have to take a stand for what you think is right.”

Charles Govan, Wanda Hassler, Warren Jeffords, Jamie Morphis, Richard Brewer, and Leigh Anne B Kelley all voted in favor of the motion. Lucas Reed voted against it.

Documentation will be required to prove vaccination. If an employee has a medical or religious reason that they can’t get vaccinated — with valid documentation — those employees will also get COVID-19 leave.

Employees will get emergency paid sick leave for 10 days.