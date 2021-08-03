Driver shortage causing delays for Florence 1 Schools students who ride bus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bus driver shortage is causing delays for Florence 1 Schools students who ride the bus.

The district said its drivers are serving their normal routes plus more than 14 double routes, causing a delay in arrivals and dismissals for students.

In a statement to News13, the district said it is doing its best to safely get students to and from school and also asked for patience from parents.

“Even though there is a shortage, the transportation team is working very hard to serve the students who ride the busses,” the statement reads. “We trust that parents and community members are away that the bus driver shortage is not only a Florence 1 Schools issue, but also a state and national issue as well.

The district added that more than 14 employees have agreed to serve as bus drivers in addition to their regular jobs.

The district created a hotline for parents and guardians to call if there are issues. The phone number for the hotline is 843-954-5100.