Florence 1 Schools to decide whether or not to require masks in schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 1 Schools board is set to decide whether or not to require masks in schools at its meeting Thursday.

Board member Alexis Pipkins said he plans to vote in favor of a mask mandate for Florence 1 Schools. This meeting comes after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19 across the district last week.

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbia for its school mask mandate earlier Thursday.

Pipkins said he wants to see the proviso preventing school boards from enacting a mask mandate repealed by the legislature.

“The school boards should be making this decision, not coming from our state leaders,” he said. “School boards were established at the will of the General Assembly so we should be making the decision, not in a proviso that hinders our ability as elected officials here locally.”

News13 is at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Watch the meeting in the player above.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.