Florence 1 will allow Florence 4 students to attend tuition-free for 2021-2022 year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence 1 Schools Board voted unanimously to suspend the out-of-district tuition policy for Florence 4 students.

Students zoned for Florence School District 4 (Timmonsville) will be permitted to attend Florence 1 Schools and will not have to pay tuition for the 2021-2022 school year, the board voted on Thursday.

Due to the shortage of bus drivers, parents will be responsible for transportation, but both school districts are working cooperatively to address this issue. Students will be able to choose the school of their choice within the Florence 1 Schools.

“I applaud the Florence 1 Board of Trustees and administration for making parental choice and the robust academic opportunities offered in Florence 1 schools available to the students and families of Florence School District Four,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I encourage Florence Four families to consider the academic programs now available to them and remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition for those that choose to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Dr. Richard O’Malley, Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, made the recommendation to the Board of Trustees indicating the importance of placing Student’s First and giving Timmonsville students an early opportunity to select from the various academic programs available currently in the Florence 1 Schools.

“On behalf of the Florence 1 Board of Trustees, we are happy to provide this choice opportunity to the families of Florence School District 4. By waiving any tuition for these families, we intend that their choices will now not be tempered or constrained by that prior financial consideration,” said S. Porter Stewart, Chairman of the Florence 1 Board of Trustees.

“We certainly would welcome all who choose to attend our schools and trust that our approval of this request which came from our administration last week will now provide sufficient time for those families to consider their options and register within the same timelines as all new and returning families,” Stewart added.

Parents/Guardians of Florence School District Four students who choose to attend Florence 1 Schools in the 2021-22 school year will need to complete a registration application by visiting the Florence 1 Schools Attendance and Zoning Office located at 412 South Dargan Street, in Florence or by contacting the office at (843) 673-1164.