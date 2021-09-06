Florence 4 extends virtual learning until Sept. 13

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County School District 4 is extending virtual learning until Sept. 13, according to the district.

Students were originally supposed to return to the classroom Tuesday, but students will remain virtual this week.

Sports and after-school activities will also be suspended. Students in grades 1-12 will bring home devices for virtual learning while students in 4K and 5K will be given packets with work for the remainder of the week. Bus drivers will be delivering breakfast and lunch.