CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Proving that teamwork makes the dream work, a group of local fraternities, sororities and nonprofits came together to host their 10th Annual Family Fun Day.

From elementary to college level, students made their way to Sandridge Park in Conway for the community event and were gifted with free school supplies and backpacks.



News13 photo: Adriana Cortero

News13 photo: Adriana Cortero

“It’s all about giving back to the community, and we want to make sure no child feels less than,” said Claudine Schofield, co-organizer of the event. “If you go to school and you have school supplies in your bag like all the other kids, you have an even playing field.

And that’s ultimately our goal and for all the organizations, that’s the foundation of what we do.”

The event also included free games, free food, drinks and lots of dancing.