MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the dog days of summer, and that means it won’t be long before students in many areas of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee head back to their respective classrooms.
For some, fall classes start as soon as Monday; others have until the end of August before they have to return.
Here is a list of start dates for public-school school districts along with a link to each district’s 2022-23 school calendar.
AUG. 1
- Darlington County
- Florence 1 Schools
- Florence County School District 2
- Florence School District 3
- Marion County Schools
AUG. 2
AUG. 15
AUG. 29
