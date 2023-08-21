HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — All Horry County Schools are offering free meals for their elementary, middle and high school students.

That includes breakfast and lunch for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents and guardians said they were both thankful and excited that all Horry County Schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision.

“It was a lot nice when we didn’t have to pay for lunch,” said Elaine Giambruno, a parent and middle school teacher.

The Community Eligibility Provision, also known as CEP, is a meal service option offered to all enrolled students at no cost.

Giambruno said she’s happy the program is back. She said it was offered to some schools during COVID before it was taken away when funding ran out.

“Money, laughs, because we had, I think it was like federally granted to all schools during COVID because so many people lost their jobs and weren’t able to work and whatever and once the funding ran out, you had to start paying for lunch,” Giambruno said.

She said it was helpful that the school paid for students’ meals because it’s expensive having three kids in school.

“My kids’ kind of just run out the door in the morning, so to have that access to food when they get to school and they’re able to eat before they go to classes and try to learn I think would benefit both the kids and the teachers because now you have kids that have full bellies, and they can think about what they’re doing,” Giambruno said.

Another parent, Breana Barley, said this frees up money to pay for other important things for their family.

“So, instead of putting it into lunch, you’re putting it into your gas to drive wherever you have to go, like work or school activities, whatever,” Barley said.

Students will still have the option to buy additional meals, snacks and drinks. But all Horry County parents and guardians no longer have to fill out free and reduced meal applications, so no child gets singled out.

Barley said her 10-year-old is very picky, so she would struggle packing her son’s lunch every day. Now, she is glad she does not have to worry about it.