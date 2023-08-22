HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools said it is utilizing a new statewide school bus routing software system this year, according to a news release.

The system, Tyler Transportation, is required and paid for by the South Carolina Department of Education. HCS said it’s aware that a statewide software issue caused several problems and delays on Monday, the first day of the school year.

“We are optimistic that this has been addressed and that we will continue to see significant improvement,” the school district said in the release.

As students continue registering for school, those who need transportation will be added to buses, which may alter a few of the routes further, the district said.

“Again, we are aware of some bus transportation challenges and are working to address them swiftly,” the district said in the release. “We ask for your patience and understanding during this process.”

For a list of bus offices in your attendance area, click here.