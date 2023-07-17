HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials said they are excited to offer free meals to all students this upcoming school year.

Horry County Schools offered free breakfast and lunch to students during COVID through the community eligibility program, but only 10 Horry County schools qualified last year.

“Last year we went back to pre-COVID and having, you know, to charge students, you know, different prices for their meals. You know, we saw a lot of meal debt,” said Kim Johnson, the director of Nutrition Services for HCS.

Johnson said some families were struggling to pay their meal debt.

“They just couldn’t afford to pay even, you know, little amount that it was,” she said. “It’s a struggle for families with air, increasing costs of everything in there. You know, gas, food, just supplies. Everything is included in our program. Everything is increasing.”

Last year, meals for middle and high school students were $2.80. It was $2.70 for elementary school students.

“Now, everything will be zero. So no money. No money needed,” Johnson said.

Johnson said after CEP in South Carolina expanded to include students who receive Medicaid benefits, it enabled all 53 Horry County schools to qualify for the 2023-24 school year.

“They allowed Medicaid to be a qualifier for direct certification, which brought our numbers of direct certified families way up. So, once we planned in April and got our numbers for April of our direct certified students, we were able to work out the formula and it, you know, was in our good benefit that we are able to allow all Horry County schools to serve free breakfast and meals and lunch meals to all students,” she said.

Students will still have the option to purchase additional food, snack items and beverages.