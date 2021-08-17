Marlboro County School District votes to require masks during special meeting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District voted to require masks Tuesday during a special meeting.

The board of education voted 5-2 in support of a mandate in schools. The mandate will go into effect Monday.

The Marlboro County School District joins several other schools across the state to implement masks, despite a ban on schools requiring them. That ban is being challenged by several state lawmakers and State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Spearman said during a press conference Tuesday that school districts should be allowed to require masks if they want to.

Marlboro County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the entire state, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.