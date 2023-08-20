MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Look good, feel good.

That’s the idea behind Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop’s Eighth Annual Back 2 School Extravaganza as they offer free haircuts and school supplies to students ages 5-15.

More than 100 students received a fresh cut before heading back to school Monday morning.

Dee Young, an organizer of the event, said this is their special way of giving back to the community.

“These kids, some of them don’t know what’s going on, a lot of them — it’s their first time going to kindergarten,” Young said. “We just want them to feel happy and positive and feel good about themselves when they go back to school.”

The event also had free food, music and a bouncy house for the children to play together on their last day of summer vacation.