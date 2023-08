HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 collected more than $1,100 during Friday’s Back-to-School donation drive at the Surfside Beach Walmart.

In addition to collecting $1,124, items donated during the drive filled up the Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies van.

The event was sponsored by News13, Elko Spas, Billiards & Pools, Gutter Depot, Talkin’ Trash (Horry County Solid Waste Authority), and the Little River Medical Center.