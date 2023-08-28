MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the start of a new school year, it’s not unusual for teachers across the country to pay for many of the supplies they use in their classrooms.

However, one Myrtle Beach business is making things a little easier for teachers. Teacher’s Touch is actually a teacher’s paradise.

“The store is to supply the teachers their educational needs, the manipulatives and so forth for the kids in the classroom to make their job easier as it can be,” co-owner Cindy Reaves said.

While the weeks leading up to the first day of school are especially busy for educators, it’s also a hectic time of year at Teacher’s Touch, Reaves said. It’s the biggest time of year for the business.

“June, July and August is three-quarters of a year’s gross in those three months,” Reaves said. “And that’s teachers coming here to the beach, and then they get their shopping, and they come back year after year.”

According to the National Education Association, teachers average spending about $500 of their own money each year on supplies for their classrooms, and that number is expected to grow even higher.

Lakewood Elementary School kindergarten teacher Rachel Sachini said teachers got $350 this year but said she still has to pay out of pocket for some supplies.

“I’m sure I spend around 500 a year, give or take,” Sachini said. “We definitely care enough to do it, and, you know, to make, to make sure our kids have what they need in our classroom. But, I mean, it can be expensive for sure.”

Sachini said parents are a great help when it comes to stocking classrooms and that Amazon wishlists have made a big difference.

At Teacher’s Touch, they want to make the burden a little easier, Reaves said.

“If you’re getting something for a teacher’s day, or you know, something for your kids, want to give the teacher something gift cards, that’s the best way to go,” she said.

Sachini said she is thankful to parents for making the burden a little easier and for Lakewood school for helping out teachers when they can.