MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Retail Federation is expecting record spending by parents and students, including those in college, this fall even as the U.S. deals with increased inflation.

At the Walmart Supercenter on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, store officials said they’re giving back-to-school shoppers a break by offering supplies at the same price as a year ago. They said the deals being offered are not specific to South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, which is Friday through Sunday, but rather an effort to make this year’s spending on school supplies inflation free.

“You can get a 24-pack of Crayola crayons for 50 cents, which is a steal, Walmart spokesperson Amanda Cantu said. “You can get glue sticks for 25 cents, and you can get rulers for 64 cents.”

Cantu added that students can get the top 14 school supplies all for less than $13.

“So, we make sure we have everything students want this back-to-school season, and it’s all at a great price so parents don’t have to choose between what they need and what they want.”

The deals, which Walmart said will be for the entire back-to-school season, could be a help for both parents and educators looking to stock up on supplies for their classrooms.

Back-to-school shopper Timecia Guiles said she wants her son to be prepared with the things he needs when he heads back to school.

“Crayons… right now,” she said. “I think the big thing that’s trending is like headphones because they’re doing everything kind of electronically now.”

Guiles said it’s also important to buy the supplies so teachers don’t have to.

“They get up, just like we do to teach our kids, so it’s a big help if we help them with school supplies,” Guiles said. “They’ll help our kids be prepared for school.”

Rachel Sachini, a kindergarten teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Myrtle Beach, said her school gets $200 per classroom each year from Horry County Schools and a $100 reimbursement from the school’s PTA to use for supplies.

“Me and some of my coworkers have already been in the stores buying things and a lot of us do Amazon wish lists for the same reason,” Sachini said.

Sachini said she understands that buying school supplies is a big expense for families, so donations are always welcome.

“The district actually puts out a school supply list for us,” she said. “We don’t really get a say, which we used to. But I understand that they’re trying to condense the school supplies so it’s not as hard on families.”

Guiles also said the state’s tax-free weekend will be a big benefit.

“My son is going through a grow spurt right now, so clothes are definitely a thing on the list and shoes and stuff, and if I can get the time to shop for myself, I definitely will do that as well.”