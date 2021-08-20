Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases in Horry County Schools after first week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases were reported in Horry County Schools after the first week of class, according to the district.

The district is reporting 275 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 242 of them are students and 33 of them are staff members. On Thursday, there were 158 student cases and 27 staff cases.

The district also reports 76 staff members are in quarantine. On Thursday, there were 52 staff members in quarantine.

This comes as the dispute between school districts and state lawmakers over banning mask requirements intensifies. Thursday night, Florence 1 Schools voted to require masks indoors for at least 60 days. Several other districts in the state have taken similar measures.

For a list of cases by school, visit the HCS COVID-19 dashboard.