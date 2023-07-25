MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Surfside Beach Walmart.

In addition to News13, the following businesses are sponsoring the event and will be represented at Walmart on Aug. 4:

  • Elko Spa Billiards and Pools
  • Gutter Depot
  • Talkin’ Trash (Horry County Solid Waste Authority)
  • Little River Medical Center

Anyone who is unable to donate at Walmart on Aug. 4 can make a donation online at Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies or drop off items during normal business hours at News13 at 101 McDonald Court.

The following items can be donated:

  • Wide ruled paper
  • Markers
  • #2 pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Colored pencils
  • Earbuds
  • USB cord
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Crayons
  • Binders
  • Gift cards
  • Black and white marble composition books
  • Double pocket 3-prong folders
  • Divider tabs
  • Pencil pouch/box
  • 1 subject and 3 subject notebooks
  • Shoes/socks/undergarments