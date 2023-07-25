MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Surfside Beach Walmart.

In addition to News13, the following businesses are sponsoring the event and will be represented at Walmart on Aug. 4:

Elko Spa Billiards and Pools

Gutter Depot

Talkin’ Trash (Horry County Solid Waste Authority)

Little River Medical Center

Anyone who is unable to donate at Walmart on Aug. 4 can make a donation online at Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies or drop off items during normal business hours at News13 at 101 McDonald Court.

The following items can be donated: