MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will host a Back to School donation drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Surfside Beach Walmart.
In addition to News13, the following businesses are sponsoring the event and will be represented at Walmart on Aug. 4:
- Elko Spa Billiards and Pools
- Gutter Depot
- Talkin’ Trash (Horry County Solid Waste Authority)
- Little River Medical Center
Anyone who is unable to donate at Walmart on Aug. 4 can make a donation online at Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies or drop off items during normal business hours at News13 at 101 McDonald Court.
The following items can be donated:
- Wide ruled paper
- Markers
- #2 pencils
- Highlighters
- Colored pencils
- Earbuds
- USB cord
- Glue
- Scissors
- Crayons
- Binders
- Gift cards
- Black and white marble composition books
- Double pocket 3-prong folders
- Divider tabs
- Pencil pouch/box
- 1 subject and 3 subject notebooks
- Shoes/socks/undergarments