News13 to host back to school donation drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will hold a back to school donation drive between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13.

The following items can be donated:

Wide-ruled paper

Markers

Pencils

Highlighters

Colored pencils

Folders

Glue

Scissors

Crayons

Black and white marble composition books

Items can be dropped off at the WBTW studio in Socastee (101 McDonald Court), AIM Acupuncture in North Myrtle Beach (1016 2nd Ave N #205), or Elko Spa Billiards and Pools in Myrtle Beach (4718 Northgate Blvd). Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.

Donations will also be accepted Aug. 13 at the Walmart at 2751 Beaver Run Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.