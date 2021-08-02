News13 to host back to school donation drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will hold a back to school donation drive between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13.
The following items can be donated:
- Wide-ruled paper
- Markers
- Pencils
- Highlighters
- Colored pencils
- Folders
- Glue
- Scissors
- Crayons
- Black and white marble composition books
Items can be dropped off at the WBTW studio in Socastee (101 McDonald Court), AIM Acupuncture in North Myrtle Beach (1016 2nd Ave N #205), or Elko Spa Billiards and Pools in Myrtle Beach (4718 Northgate Blvd). Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.
Donations will also be accepted Aug. 13 at the Walmart at 2751 Beaver Run Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.