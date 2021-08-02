News13 to host back to school donation drive

Back to School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will hold a back to school donation drive between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13.

The following items can be donated:

  • Wide-ruled paper
  • Markers
  • Pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Colored pencils
  • Folders
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Crayons
  • Black and white marble composition books

Items can be dropped off at the WBTW studio in Socastee (101 McDonald Court), AIM Acupuncture in North Myrtle Beach (1016 2nd Ave N #205), or Elko Spa Billiards and Pools in Myrtle Beach (4718 Northgate Blvd). Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.

Donations will also be accepted Aug. 13 at the Walmart at 2751 Beaver Run Boulevard between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

