MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Even though temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s, Monday marked the unofficial end of summer for hundreds of students in four Pee Dee school districts.

Students in the Darlington County School District, Florence 1 Schools, Florence County School District Two and the Marlboro County School District all headed back to their classrooms for the new school year on Monday.

It’s a big day for students and their parents, and anyone who wants to share a photo of their child’s big day with News13 can send them to news@wbtw.com.

