HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is in full swing and the safety of students is a top priority.

Horry County Schools has a school resource or security officer in every school in the county.

“We’re more than just a badge,” said Zachary Seppi, a SRO at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. “We’re counselors for these kids, we’re friends to these kids, we’re here for them and the parents.”

SRO’s are sworn law enforcement officers responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools.

There are 57 schools in Horry County, and there has been an armed security officer in the schools since 1998.

Over the years, more officers were added into the county.

Seppi, a first-time SRO, said he had the most officers in his academy this year.

“My academy had 60 officers and that was one of the fastest, it’s one of the most we’ve had and it’s just constantly growing,” Seppi said. “We are constantly getting new officers specifically just to protect the schools.”

According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, “school-based policing is the fastest-growing area of law enforcement.”

The association developed the “triad” of school-based policing, which divides the SRO’s responsibilities into three areas — teacher, informal counselor and law enforcement officer.

Not only do the SRO’s protect the school and the students inside, but they also form a personal connection with them.

“I have an open door policy. Kids will stop in my office at any point in time,” said Timothy Munday, the SRO at Myrtle Beach Middle School. “They tell me about their life, they are super excited when they get good grades, they are super excited when they do good in a football or basketball game.”

“Or, they come talk to me about their family because I know their older siblings, or their parents or someone in the community, so it’s great to see the connection I make with the kids. Or that we make with the kids,” Munday continued.

Seppi said parents begin to build trust with the SRO’s as they are the ones keeping their children safe.

“I mean, that’s one of the things about it is that when you protect their kids, you have a whole new connection with the adults and the parents,” he said.

Both Munday and Seppi said they are looking forward to this school year and building those connections with all of the students.

“It’s a huge thing for these kids and that’s our main thing — to make sure everyone is safe. That’s our whole goal,” Seppi said.

According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, about 20% of all K-12 students are served by SRO’s.