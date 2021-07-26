Teachers at Florence 1 Schools return to the classroom

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Teachers at Florence 1 Schools are excited to see their students in person again.

“Virtual was a different experience,” said Kristen Cues, an English teacher. “I’m excited that they’re coming back in my classroom, continue to build relationships with those students and just have a great year.”

Employees will spend the week attending training sessions and setting up classrooms. Faculty members at Williams Middle School said they are excited to see all their students in person.

Despite loosened COVID-19 restrictions, Cues has some protective measures in place — including a plexiglass barrier. There is also a three-foot rule in place, along with a sanitation setup in her room.

Ursula Jeffcoat, a German teacher, hopes having all her students in the classroom will help them learn the language easier.

“We use our hands a lot when we speak, and a lot of that went missing,” Jeffcoat said. “I’m really looking forward to being able to use body language again.”

She said she’s looked into ways to reintegrate the students who attended class virtually last year.

“Some of our students are coming back in the school building for the first time in a long time,” Jeffcoat said. “Some of our students were in the building last year, so I’m really trying to think of some activities that will put them at ease.”

Principal Kendra Green is preparing to start her first year at Williams Middle School. She said her teachers are capable and up to the challenge of returning to normal.

“We have a great staff here, we have great students,” Green said. “We’re excited to offer them a lot of great opportunities. We’re just ready to go.”

Masks are encouraged, but not required. Classes start Monday.