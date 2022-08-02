Back To School

News13 will host a Back to School donation drive beginning Wednesday through Aug. 5.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

WBTW Studio – 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach
Elko Spa Billiards and Pools – 4718 Northgate Boulevard, Myrtle Beach
Beach Automotive – 922 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach
Beach Team Gymnastics – 280 Hidden Woods Drive, Myrtle Beach
City of Lake City – 202 Kelley Street, Lake City

Donations will benefit:

Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.

School Supplies Needed:

  • Wide Ruled Paper
  • Markers
  • #2 Pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Colored Pencils
  • Folders
  • 1 & 3 Subject Notebook
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Crayons
  • Black & White Composition Books
  • Ear Buds
  • USB Cord
  • Binders
  • Gift Cards
  • Double Pocket 3 Prong Folders
  • Divider Tabs
  • Pencil Pouch/Box
  • Undergarments
  • Socks/Shoes

First Day of School/School Calendars:

AUG. 1

AUG. 2

AUG. 15

AUG. 29

Back to School Stories

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com