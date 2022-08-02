News13 will host a Back to School donation drive beginning Wednesday through Aug. 5.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
WBTW Studio – 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach
Elko Spa Billiards and Pools – 4718 Northgate Boulevard, Myrtle Beach
Beach Automotive – 922 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach
Beach Team Gymnastics – 280 Hidden Woods Drive, Myrtle Beach
City of Lake City – 202 Kelley Street, Lake City
Donations will benefit:
Donations can also be made online at Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.
School Supplies Needed:
- Wide Ruled Paper
- Markers
- #2 Pencils
- Highlighters
- Colored Pencils
- Folders
- 1 & 3 Subject Notebook
- Glue
- Scissors
- Crayons
- Black & White Composition Books
- Ear Buds
- USB Cord
- Binders
- Gift Cards
- Double Pocket 3 Prong Folders
- Divider Tabs
- Pencil Pouch/Box
- Undergarments
- Socks/Shoes
First Day of School/School Calendars:
AUG. 1
- Darlington County
- Florence 1 Schools
- Florence County School District 2
- Florence School District 3
- Marion County Schools