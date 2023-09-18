(The Hill) — China has reportedly stopped its spy balloon operations seven months after one of its balloons was spotted in skies above the U.S.

Sources familiar with China’s spy balloons told CNN that Chinese leaders made the decision to not launch additional balloons after one was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast by the U.S. in February. Since then, U.S. officials have not seen any new launches, CNN reported.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told CNN that the incident in February was “unexpected” and “isolated.”

“Since the incident happened, China has stated repeatedly that the balloon is found to be an unmanned civilian airship used for meteorological and other research purposes, and that its accidental entry into US airspace is entirely an unexpected, isolated incident caused by force majeure,” Liu told CNN.

U.S. intelligence officials said they think the Chinese Communist Party didn’t intend for the balloon to cross the U.S. It took off from the small Chinese province of Hainan and crossed into Alaska, Canada and downward toward Idaho and Montana.

On Sunday, CBS News reported that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told “CBS News Sunday Morning” that “the intelligence community” determined the balloon was not spying and that it did not collect any intelligence transmit any information back to China.

American fighter jets shot down the balloon on Feb. 4. The FBI conducted an analysis of the balloon remnants, and the Pentagon announced that no intelligence was gathered.

CNN reported that it is not known how long China will suspend its spy balloon operations. Christopher Johnson, a former senior China analyst at the CIA and current senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it might be dependent on how a potential meeting between President Biden and CCP leader Xi Jinping goes.

They are both expected to be at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November.

Information from CBS News was included in this story.