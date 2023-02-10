HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Search efforts for the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the Horry County coastline on Saturday have been paused, a Navy official told CBS News Friday afternoon.

The official said the search effort likely will be on hold over the weekend because of poor weather conditions. The official also confirmed that a salvage ship called Rosebud has arrived in the area.

Pentagon Secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing Friday afternoon that recovery teams have mapped a debris field and will search for debris on the ocean floor.

Ryder said a “significant” amount of debris has been located and underwater recovery will continue as conditions permit. He added that while the debris has been located, it still has not been recovered.

The pause comes as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed in a White House briefing that the U.S. military on the orders of President Joe Biden shot down another object over Alaska on Friday.

Kirby said the Defense Department had been tracking a high-altitude object in Alaskan airspace over the past 24 hours. It was flying at 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight, Kirby said. It was shot down inside U.S. territorial waters.

Officials have not said who owned the object and added that it was smaller than the balloon shot down off the South Carolina coastline.

