MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials released photos Monday of debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the Myrtle Beach coast.
The photos show crews packaging up what has been recovered so it can be transported.
Other photos show crews re-loading supplies on the Landing Craft, Air Cushion vehicle that came ashore Thursday in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.
Between 30-40 feet of the balloon’s antenna array from the ocean bottom has been recovered, according to CBS News correspondent David Martin.
On Friday, Pentagon Secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing that recovery teams had mapped a debris field and will search for debris on the ocean floor.
Crews have been looking for debris since Feb. 4 when a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast near the Grand Strand. It was shot down several days after authorities began tracking its flight across the U.S.
Since then, the U.S. military has shot down three other high-altitude objects that have flown into U.S. and Canadian airspace.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.