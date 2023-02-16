MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Navy is expected to wrap up its search for debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast on Thursday, according to reports.

Citing Pentagon officials, CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin reports that the parts of the balloon officials were searching for, including a 30-40 foot antenna array, have been recovered.

Those searching for the debris knew what they were looking for based on photos of the balloon taken by spy planes as the balloon crossed the U.S., according to Martin.

As of Thursday afternoon, the search hasn’t officially been called off, but a decision is expected later Thursday, Martin said.

Crews have been looking for debris since Feb. 4 when a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast near the Grand Strand. It was shot down several days after authorities began tracking its flight across the U.S.

Since then, the U.S. military has shot down three other high-altitude objects that have flown into U.S. and Canadian airspace.

