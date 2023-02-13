HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. military crews searching for debris from the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast recovered some debris over the weekend, but water conditions dampened the search on Monday, a White House spokesman said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said conditions temporarily kept crews out of the water.

“The sea state and weather conditions” will continue to dictate the debris recovery team’s, Kirby said in a briefing.

Kirby said crews did recover “some of the electronics and structures” from the balloon over the weekend.

“In South Carolina, crews have collected a fair amount of debris from the site and weather permitting continue to search,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

On Friday, Pentagon Secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing that recovery teams had mapped a debris field and will search for debris on the ocean floor.

Crews have been looking for debris since Feb. 4 when a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast near the Grand Strand. It was shot down several days after authorities began tracking its flight across the U.S.

Since then, the U.S. military has shot down three other high-altitude objects that have flown into U.S. and Canadian airspace.