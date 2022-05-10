The Beach Bites tour continues back to the Market Common at You Eat I Bake, where you can expect to find one single employee who handles everything at the counter and behind the scenes.

Owner Nicole Ramano flies solo and is fine keeping it that way, getting to interact with every customer.

Simply put, she said, “I enjoy baking, and I also enjoy talking to people about food, so I get to do both sides of it.”

Now this bakery might be small, but it’s certainly not run of the mill. You won’t find eggs, milk, or butter at this spot, as everything is created with allergies and specific diets in mind.

“Everything is gluten-free. Everything is nut-free, with the exception of coconut,” Romano said.

She also said, “I know completely and without a doubt everything that is done, so I can tell folks when they come in, and they can always feel comfortable and safe inside the bakery with things they purchase to eat.”

You have to come here with an open mind for treats, if you have never tried gluten-free or vegan baked goods. Be ready to be surprised with how much your sweet tooth can still be satisfied.

“They’re super surprised when I can make something without dairy, but it’s really not that tricky,” she said. “I prefer to use coconut oil and coconut milk in place of dairy and it works really well. There are some things you can’t do, and I’m OK with that.”

Baking since the age of 4 with her grandmother, Nicole has a passion for the art of pastry that has continued to burn bright. She always tries her best to make someone’s day with her baked goods, especially if they cannot consume certain foods.

“Most of the folks who come here have all sorts of allergies, and they are super appreciative to have a place they can go, and it is safe,” she said. “There’s a lot of kiddos that I make birthday cakes for each year, who have never been in a bakery because they are allergic to nuts.”

It’s tough to beat the joy of seeing a child’s excitement over something so pure and simple. It doesn’t matter if you are 9 or 90 years old, why not give this spot a try if you’re ever in the neighborhood?

You Eat I Bake is located on Howard Avenue in the Market Common.