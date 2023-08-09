MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coming up with a clever name for a restaurant or bakery or food truck seems fun and easy, but for some, it’s the hardest part. But we think we found a food truck with a name second to none — Beach Bites.

Rick Vallante owns the Beach Bites food truck. They’re serving up burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and quesadillas. While the truck is new, working with food isn’t.

“Worked in corporate restaurants my whole life. 23 years as a general manager, decided that I was tired of working for somebody else,” said Rick Vallante, owner of the Beach Bites food truck. “Wanted to get out and on my own, and my wife and I, my wife still works in corporate restaurants. She’s a general manager, going on 30 years now, so she gets to do the hard work and I get to play.”

Vallante said the only thing the corporate world and owning your own food truck have in common is food.

“It’s night and day,” Vallante said. “Coming into it you think, ‘I’ve been in restaurants my whole life, it’s just a small version.’ But the dynamics of not only trying to find a place to set up, but acquiring the food, coming up with the menu. When you work in corporate restaurants you have all that for you. Their system’s in place and recipes and all that you follow. Creating something of your own is totally different.”

Vallante got the grills going last October. Since then, business has really heated up. But so has the temperature.

“It’s hot. It’s hot. You know you work in kitchens your whole life. You’re used to somewhat heat, but that’s a sauna basically, it’s a hot-box. It’s so small,” Vallante said. “There’s an air-conditioner in there, but does it really keep you cool? Not really.”

Something that is pretty cool, the name. Like the food they’re serving, they put time into coming up with this, too.

“Out of the blue,” Vallante said. “Actually, when my wife and I decided to do a food truck, the two hardest things we couldn’t come up with was what do we want to serve and what do we want to name it. We had the truck and we didn’t have a name. We’re a blended family. We got five children. We just threw names at them and this is really what they chose.”

So what’s in a name? Rick hopes plenty of success. The Beach Bites food truck is always on the move. You can follow it on Facebook.