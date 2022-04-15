MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we get closer to Easter Weekend, it’s time for our next Beach Bites stop.

Some would easily consider this one to be a hidden gem by the beach! I am talking about the Fresh Brewed Coffee House. Perhaps it can be a new spot that you’d like to make a part of your daily grind.

A key part in this place is Kate Curran, the director of operations at the coffee house. The terminology of her position is not to be compared to an owner, as this place is actually a non-profit coffee house.

Those who work here are paid for what they do, but the Fresh Brewed Coffee House is essentially run and kept up by the community support and donations around it. Curran is basically a volunteer, and in her professional world, she is working to become a lawyer.

I love that the Fresh Brewed Coffee House has this very unique aspect about it, and it pairs well with their huge back room to boot.

Said that because the organization is a nonprofit and isn’t taxed, it’s able to have lower prices.

Delicious drinks at a cheaper price than national chains is tough to beat, with freshly ground coffee and specialty beverages as well. The coffee shop uses locally sourced beans and sells espressos, lattes, macchiatos, brewed coffee and fruit smoothies.

“We’re from a music to art venue,” Curran said. “We have a church, and we have 12-step recovery programs that rent our space. We’re just really a community spot.”

It’s been those growing connections in the community that have meant so much, in the way of a place where people can feel comfy and welcome.

“It’s important to me that people have connections outside of their families, their blood families,” Curran said. “Where they can find support, because life is hard.”

So why not make your day a little brighter and stop in for a great coffee, or maybe just a great conversation.



With all the big national chains, it’s nice to see a true local coffee spot like this one. The shop is located at 933 Broadway St. in Myrtle Beach.