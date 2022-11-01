NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us.

“This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant business all his life,” said Shane Whitehead, operator of Brisket. “Worked in a corporate restaurant and then purchased another restaurant we owned for 20 years and he always wanted to have a barbecue restaurant because he cooked it for us all the time and he was very good at it. So we kind of made it a reality. My mom and I. My mom mainly and I did a little construction work here. They created the menu, the meats and stuff were my dad’s and all the sides were my mother’s. She is here as well. She is the owner. I operate this mainly. She operates the other restaurant. Everything is housemade. 100% from scratch. Everything but the bread and ice cream, I like to say. All the sides are her’s. The rubs and meats were his and I have a few certain items on the menu as well.”

Whitehead’s father died four years ago, but his legacy lives on in Texas barbecue.

“Texas barbecue is a non-sauced barbecue with just a dry rub,” said Whitehead. “Smoked only with a dry rub, and we also make [a] sauce as well that can accommodate it but it doesn’t need it.”

While there’s salmon, chicken and sausage on the menu, the name of the restaurant is Brisket, so you know what to order.

“Brisket, it is awesome,” said Whitehead. “And it’s consistently great. And we have an awesome machine that we use for a smoker. It’s wood-fired. Rotisserie style smoker. It gives us a good consistent product. We make all of our rubs [as] I mentioned earlier. All our dressings, rubs and sauces we make. All the sides. But the dry rub on the brisket. The brisket and the short rib, I throw that in there as well. With a name like Brisket we have to have good brisket.”

The food isn’t the only thing you’ll notice that is unique. The bar is too.

“Old-style saloon,” said Whitehead. “We got a sinker heart pine piece of wood for the bar top that was purchased in Charleston. It was still wet when we bought it, had it made. And an old-style back bar. Like an old saloon mirror backwood. Just rustic and laid back.”

The look is the wild west, but the atmosphere is a little more mild than hot and spicy.

“It’s very homey. It’s very southern,” said Whitehead. “A lot of love in here if you will. That’s how I describe it.”

Whitehead said if you are really hungry, try the feed bag. It comes with a half pound of pulled pork, a 1/2 chicken, a pound of sliced brisket, six ribs, a short rib, two hot links, two kielbasas and several sides and apps. You’ll probably need some help finishing it because it feeds four to five people.